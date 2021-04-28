Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Feb. 22, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 22, 2021 LIEN RELEASE COLANERI, APRIL M Favor: FOX RUN CONDOMINIUM 330 FOX RUN, ROCHESTER NY 14606 WILCOX, JAMES A Favor: USA/IRS 1453 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 LIEN SATISFIED CHURCHVILLE VETERINARY HOSPITAL PC Favor: TRADESMEN INTERNATIONAL LLC 88 SOUTH MAIN STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

