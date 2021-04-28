Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 19, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 19, 2021                         138   NOT PROVIDED AMBORSKI, KEVIN J Property Address: 1193 MARSH ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $32,000.00 BOSSARTE, ROBERT M & BOSSARTE, TARA L Property Address: 3 MANOR HILL DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $246,185.00 DARTMOUTH PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 11 AUDUBON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

