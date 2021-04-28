Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BIONDOLILLO, ROSOLINO Appoints: BIONDOLILLO, ROSA CLEARY, THOMAS J Appoints: CLEARY, MARGARET F GOODMAN, DAWN Appoints: DERLETH, LEILA LOHR, ROBERT L Appoints: LOHR, JUDITH A RIDER, ROBERT C Appoints: DARMAN, LAURA

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo