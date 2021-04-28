Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Town justice refuses to hear motion from fugitive

Town justice refuses to hear motion from fugitive

By: Bennett Loudon April 28, 2021 0

A Penfield town justice has refused to consider a motion from a defendant seeking a new trial and making other claims because the man has been a fugitive in another state for three years. Justice James P. Mulley Jr. decided not to take the case under the fugitive disentitlement doctrine, under which a fugitive cannot seek ...

