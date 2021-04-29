Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 20, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 20, 2021                        63   NOT PROVIDED CHROMIUM DEVELOPMENT LLC to ENDERLE, AMY C et ano Property Address: CANDLEWICK DRIVE, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12488 Page: 0605 Tax Account: 069.10-5-69 Full Sale Price: $15,000.00 11461 HYDE, RUTH E to HYDE, RUTH E et ano Property Address: 61 FERNBORO ROAD, BRIGHTON NY 11461 Liber: 12489 Page: 0100 Tax Account: 137.10-2-45 Full ...

