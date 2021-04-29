Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 23-24, 2021

April 29, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 23, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED GORDON & CHODAK CPAS PC 120 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 GORDON CHODAK CHAPIN & WOLCH CPAS PC CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED INWARD BOUND INC JEAN P HICKEY 73 CAVERSHAM WOODS, PITTSFORD NY 14534 INWARD BOUND INC PEP BOYS-MANNY MOE & JACK OF DELAWARE INC CSC NETWORKS 375 ...

