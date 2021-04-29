Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 22-23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 22, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT CAMPBELL, TABBATHA L 561 MT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 COMBS, KASSANDRA R 188 COUNTRY MANOR WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: RIGA TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 HINE, MICHAELL D 185 OVERLAND TRAIL, RUSH NY 14543 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 KIDMAN, CASSANDRA M 346 MAGEE AVENUE, ...

