Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ERCAN, DURAK EVRIM Appoints: HUMMEL, CHAD M SPINDLER, AMY Appoints: SPATORICO, DERRICK SPINDLER, JAMES Appoints: SPATORICO, DERRICK WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MIDLAND LOAN SERVICES REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY CALANDRA, THOMAS D Appoints: SHORTINO-CALANDRA, ANGELA Powers of Attorney Recorded February 24, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CMC FUNDING INC Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC COCHRAN, PHYLLIS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo