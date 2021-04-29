Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / The rule of law must be a just and equitable one

The rule of law must be a just and equitable one

By: Special to The Daily Record Shani Mitchell, Jill Paperno and Randi Proukou April 29, 2021 0

The rule of law is a principle where all persons, institutions and entities are subject to laws which provide accountability, equal applicability, public promulgation, and accessible justice. Is the rule of law "void ab initio" when it fails to be applied equally? — Shani Mitchell, President, Rochester Black Bar Association I have always felt honored and privileged ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo