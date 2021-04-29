Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / VLSP is now JustCause

VLSP is now JustCause

Name change announced Thursday

By: Bennett Loudon April 29, 2021 0

Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County Inc. has changed its name to JustCause. The re-branding is a reflection of the 40-year-old agency’s permanent status in the community, instead of a name that might suggest a limited-time initiative. “We’ve grown out of being a project,” JustCause executive director Tina Monshipour Foster said after a news conference announcing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo