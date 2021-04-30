Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dog shooting case will continue

Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon April 30, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Rochester Police Department officers who fatally shot a dog after entering a fenced-in yard unannounced. The complaint was filed in August by plaintiff Marianne Anniszkiewicz against officer Brian Cala, Sgt. Jennifer Trenton and the city of Rochester. In October, city attorneys filed a ...

