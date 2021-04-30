Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 21, 2021                        72   NOT PROVIDED KILBOURN PLACE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC to RIEDMAN PROPERTIES KP LLC Property Address: EAST AVENUE, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12489 Page: 0158 Tax Account: 138.14-1-13.2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RAMPE, KATHLEEN Y et ano to DEBADTS, LISA A et ano Property Address: 511 DRUMM ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12489 Page: 0213 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo