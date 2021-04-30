Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 25-26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 25, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE KASHS HOME IMPROVEMENTS 187 GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - KASH, JEREMY D MILLCREEK RUN LAWN CARE 1293 FOOTHILL CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MONROE HOLTZ, ERIC T 1293 FOOTHILL CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14580 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BRIDGES, ANTHONY L SR 500 CALM LAKE CIRCLE APT ...

