Home / News / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 25, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROKEN ARROW BUILDING SERVICES, LLC et ano DBA BROKEN ARROW BUILDING SERVICES 168 LAKEVIEW ACRES DRIVE, JOHNSON LAKE NE 68937 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $10,029.00 COFFEY, MARIAH C/O LINDEN CREATIVE OPPORTUNITY 733 LINDEN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: ...

