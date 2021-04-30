Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 25, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAYER, SHIRLEY M Appoints: BAYER, JOSEPH C JOHNSON, MARQUAN Appoints: JOHNSON, MYKEL X JOHNSON, MYKEL X Appoints: MARTINEZ, BIANCA PACHECO, ELIZABETH Appoints: JOHNSON, MYKEL X PAPARONE, ROSE Appoints: NICKOLINI, CAROL ANN RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-C Appoints: AMERICAN MORTGAGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo