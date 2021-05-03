Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 26, Mar. 1-2, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Feb. 26, Mar. 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 26, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED L E S IS MORE ELECTRIC 75 GLASGOW STREET APT3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 PURRIER, LESLEY A II 75 GLASGOW STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - OWENS, SHAWANDA 143 PECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - OWENS, SHAWANDA 143 PECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - ...

