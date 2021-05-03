Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 26, Mar. 1-2, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Feb. 26, Mar. 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded February 26, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 12 GATES TRUCKING L.L.C. et ano DBA 12  TRUCKING 16616 GLENDALE AVENUE, CLEVELAND OH 44128 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $11,208.00 ACON, IESHA AMERICAN RED CROSS 825 JOHN STREET, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $1,468.08 ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ...

