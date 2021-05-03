Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Feb. 26, Mar. 1-2, 2021

May 3, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY NICHOLS, SCOTT W Appoints: GROSS, VALERIE A NICHOLS, SUSAN C Appoints: GROSS, VALERIE A TEKIE, MILLION Appoints: RESOM, LEMLEM US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Powers of Attorney Recorded March 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOREK, JOHN W Appoints: ELZENGA, MARIE EVE CITIBANK NA Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC JENKS, FAY E Appoints: ...

