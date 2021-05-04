Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Education Law: Root v. Salamanca Central School District

Fourth Department – Education Law: Root v. Salamanca Central School District

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Education Law Service requirements – Amended complaint Root v. Salamanca Central School District CA 20-00123 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The plaintiff, a teacher formerly employed by the defendant, was allegedly subjected to sexually inappropriate behavior by her immediate supervisor, which the plaintiff reported to the district to little ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo