Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Reed

Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. Reed

May 4, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender Remittal People v. Reed KA 16-02097 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery in the first degree. He argues that the county court erred in failing to determine whether he should be afforded youthful offender status. Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved and remitted ...

