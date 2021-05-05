Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Derivative neglect: Matter of Lamairik S.

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Derivative neglect Parent’s burden Matter of Lamairik S. CAF 19-00554 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that adjudicated the subject child to be a neglected child based on a finding of derivative neglect. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that a finding ...

