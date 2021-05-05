Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Prisoner visitation: Sam v. Annucci

Fourth Department – Prisoner visitation: Sam v. Annucci

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prisoner visitation Indefinite suspension Sam v. Annucci TP 20-01291 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination suspending indefinitely her prison facility visitation privileges. Ruling: The Appellate Division confirmed. The court noted that the misbehavior reports noted the petitioner had inappropriately ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo