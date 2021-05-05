Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 26, 2021

May 5, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 26, 2021                        58   NOT PROVIDED YU, MARY W et ano to LORD STANLEY NY LLC Property Address: 1838 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12491 Page: 0339 Tax Account: 093.15-1-58 Full Sale Price: $900,000.00 14420 HEANEY, KAREN E et ano to HEANEY, JASON et al Property Address: 10 TRACY TERRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12491 Page: ...

