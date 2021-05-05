Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 5, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED LAMB OF LIFE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST 2808 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE FRESH GRIND COFFESHOP 2 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - WANG, BIN 28 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - SHIELD & PROTECT 464 THYME DRIVE, WEBSTER ...

