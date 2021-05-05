Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 4-5-6-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 4, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT PEATROSS, LEILANI N 42 CROMBIE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,963.83 PHOUTHAVONG, SOUPHANNY 165 SENECA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: STEIN, MARK H Amount: $8,718.33 PRECISION OPTICAL IMAGING, LLC 62 HONEOYE FALLS FIVE POINTS ROAD, RUSH NY 14543 Favor: ...

