Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 26, 2021                         127   NOT PROVIDED FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC & FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC Property Address: 150 OWENS ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: HOUSING TRUST FUND CORPORATION Amount: $2,198,101.00 FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC & FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC Property Address: 150 OWENS ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: COMMUNITY PRESERVATION CORPORATION Amount: $660,000.00 GAMACA HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 1027 ...

