Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALONSO, MARIA D Appoints: DONOVAN, BRIAN E BRAUER, ALAN L Appoints: MOORE, MEREDITH H BRAUER, ESTELLE S Appoints: MOORE, MEREDITH H CORVINO, DIANN L Appoints: CORVINO, PHILLIP W HUGHES, PATRICIA A Appoints: HUGHES, ARTHUR P LEE, SAMUEL Appoints: SHANKS, MICHELE SEITENBERG, MARKUS STEFAN Appoints: DONOVAN, BRIAN E

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo