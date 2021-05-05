Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Notice of claim filed in Hilton student abuse case

Notice of claim filed in Hilton student abuse case

By: Bennett Loudon May 5, 2021 0

The family of a student allegedly abused at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District has filed a notice of claim with the school district. The defendants listed in the notice include the Hilton Central School District, the district superintendent and an elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students over several years. The state ...

