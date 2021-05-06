Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Peremptory challenges: People v. Singleton

Fourth Department – Peremptory challenges: People v. Singleton

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Peremptory challenges Batson inquiry – Three-step process People v. Singleton KA 16-02356 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. He argues that the court erred ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo