Home / News / Lawsuit filed over fatal motorcycle crash

Lawsuit filed over fatal motorcycle crash

By: Bennett Loudon May 7, 2021 0

A Livingston County man is suing Harley Davidson Motor Co. over an allegedly defective motorcycle design that led to an accident that killed the man’s longtime companion. The complaint filed Monday in state Supreme Court also names Stan’s Harley-Davidson, in Batavia, and Robert Bosch LLC as defendants. Morris is represented by New York City attorney Paul J. ...

