Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 28, 2021                        55   NOT PROVIDED RESCH, JANINE D et ano to CUPCAKE ENTERPRISES LLC et ano Property Address: 2790 NICHOLS STREET, OGDEN NY Liber: 12492 Page: 0580 Tax Account: 087.18-1-2.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RESCH, JANINE D to BEACH CHICKENS LLC Property Address: 2569 SPENCERPORT ROAD, OGDEN NY Liber: 12492 Page: 0405 Tax Account: 102.02-2-2 Full ...

