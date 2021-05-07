Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 10, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MOORE, DEVON JAREE 14 RUTH ELLEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - STREBER, ALEXANDRA NICOLE 460 WESTMOUNT STRET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - CHAMBERS, LILLIE L 4 FENWICK STREET APT DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - HUNTER, BRANDEN 52 ARCH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DUPREE, ...

