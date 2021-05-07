Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 9-10-11, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 9-10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 9, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT CONRADT, THOMAS Favor: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: CRONIN, KASSANDRA Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 20061 Attorney: FORSTER GARBUS LLP Amount: CROWDER, DEREK Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Amount: CULLEN, REGINA M et ano Favor: HOUSEHOLD FINANCE REALTY CORPORATION Attorney: GIRVIN FERLAZZO PC Amount: CULLEN, REGINA M et ano Favor: HOUSEHOLD FINANCE REALTY CORPORATION Attorney: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo