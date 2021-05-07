Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 10-11, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 10, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED DECKMAN PAINTING Favor: BARNASH, JAMES Liens Filed Recorded March 11, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CMD CONSULTING INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,897.21 GEO MAR HOLDINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,362.88 YOUNG, WILLIAM Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,219.00 LIEN RELEASE CARR, MICHAEL Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT LIEN SATISFIED TECH PARK OWNER LLC Favor: PIKE COMPANY INC MECHANICS LIEN 1384 BELLAGIO LLC Favor: PB STEEL DETAILING ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo