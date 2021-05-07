Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 28, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 28, 2021                         101   NOT PROVIDED EGGERS, DAVID C & EGGERS, PAULA C Property Address: 337 LAURELTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 GEORGETOWN PLAZA LLC Property Address: 1000-1010 EAST RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $900,000.00 METZGER, MATTHEW Property Address: 11 BUFFALO ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: ...

