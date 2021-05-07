Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 10-11, 2021

May 7, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 10, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARMBRUSTER, JOAN Appoints: ARMBRUSTER, CHARLES BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DIZ, MATEO Appoints: DIZ, FERNANDO JENTONS, DOROTHY Appoints: HARRIS, JUDITH JENTONS LATHROP, JAMES D Appoints: HANSEN, SHIRLEY A MARCERA, LISA M G Appoints: MARCERA, MARIA G TYMCZYSZYN, JERRY M Appoints: TYMCZYSZYN, IRENE Powers of Attorney Recorded March 11, 2021 POWER OF ...

