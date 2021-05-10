Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Covid19 Coverage / After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL CASEY May 10, 2021 0

BOSTON — The recent court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has heightened concerns that tenants won't receive tens of billions of dollars in promised federal aid in time to avoid getting kicked out of their homes. A federal judge on Wednesday found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it ...

