AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal

By: The Associated Press MARK PRATT May 10, 2021 0

A bipartisan group of 44 attorneys general has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The attorneys general in the letter said they are concerned about social media's effects on the physical ...

