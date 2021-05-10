Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Drug charges reinstated

By: Bennett Loudon May 10, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reinstated drug charges that were dismissed by a County Court judge. Defendant James R. Wilcox was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police when methamphetamine and equipment used to make the drug were found in the vehicle. In February 2020, Oswego County Court Judge Walter W. Hafner Jr. granted a defense ...

