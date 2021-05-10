Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 29, 2021                        63   14420 GARG-MEHTA ASSOCIATES LLC et ano to 80 WEST AVE HOLDINGS LLC et ano Property Address: 80 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12493 Page: 0278 Tax Account: 068.02-1-13 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HEFKE, BARBARA N et ano to HEFKE, SCOTT E Property Address: 63 BEV CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

