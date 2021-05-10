Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 11, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DEJESUS, YEIRA L 291 PATTONWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: STEIN, MARK H Amount: $15,921.01 DEMYDYUK, LIA et ano 865 GALLUP ROAD PO BOX 18793, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $7,379.22 DILEO, BRAD E 20 SAGAMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

