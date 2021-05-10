Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages   Recorded April 29, 2021                         93   NOT PROVIDED APPLICATION SPECIALISTS PROPERTIES LLC & APPLICATION SPECIALISTS PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 320 NORTH WASHINGTON STREET, NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $615,000.00 A-WORLD HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2225 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $285,000.00 CYTRDELA LLC & CYTRDELA LLC Property Address: 225-229 RIVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE ...

