Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar.12, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar.12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BENSE, JO ANN C Appoints: BRUNELLE, DEBORAH L MAFFETT, JENNY M Appoints: MAFFETT, DANIEL P

