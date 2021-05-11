Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal lawsuit reinstated

Inmate claims medical care was withheld

By: Bennett Loudon May 11, 2021 0

A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit against officials at the Monroe County Jail for failing to provide adequate medical care. The suit had been dismissed on the ground that Rucker had failed to exhaust the administrative process before taking the case to court. The jail policy requires grievances to be filed within five days of ...

