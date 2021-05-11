Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds   Recorded April 30, 2021                        81   NOT PROVIDED YACKEL, PETER J to STOKOE, SHARON Property Address: CENTER ROAD, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12493 Page: 0530 Tax Account: 021.04-1-21.21 Full Sale Price: $30,000.00 14450 ALCORN, LUANNE to PASUPULETI, SREEKANTH Property Address: 15 NOUVEAU PLACE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12494 Page: 0199 Tax Account: 180.05-2-76 Full Sale Price: $222,000.00 CELENTANO, FRED et ano to ...

