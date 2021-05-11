Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 15-16-17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 15, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CULTRARA, MICHAELA 2 SUNGROVE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - MINGS, MARQUIETA MONAE 99 BALSAM LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - LONG, KIRSTEN 1358 HILTON PARMA ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - SAMUEL, KAMIYAH 26 ALONZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DUKES, KENJI 18 STONE STREET, MACEDON ...

