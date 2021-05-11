Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 12-15-16, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 12-15-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 12, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT TORRES, ANDREW Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TROUTMAN, JOSEPH LAMAR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TYLER, BRUCE JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TYLER, BRUCE JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE VELEZ, ALEXANDER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE VIEIRA, ANTONIO III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WALKER, ...

