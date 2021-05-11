Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 15-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 15, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DUWORS, LEONA Appoints: BRZEZINSKI, KEVIN E DUWORS, ROBERT Appoints: BRZEZINSKI, KEVIN E GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2019-SL1 RAYCROFT, JOHN Appoints: FITZPATRICK, TRACEY UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP Powers of Attorney Recorded March 16, ...

