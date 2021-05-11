Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

By: The Associated Press JOHN RABY May 11, 2021 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former nursing assistant who killed seven elderly veterans with fatal injections of insulin at a West Virginia hospital was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by a federal judge who called her "the monster that no one sees coming." Reta Mays has a history of mental health issues, and offered no ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo