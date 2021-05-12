Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Censure recommended for Rush justice

Censure recommended for Rush justice

Knab accused of using grant money for unauthorized court purchase

By: Bennett Loudon May 12, 2021 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that Rush Town Justice Donald F. Knab Jr. be censured. Knab was accused of using a state grant to buy items for his court that had not been authorized. He subsequently submitted false statements on a report filed with the Unified Court System’s Office of Justice ...

